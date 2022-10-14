Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $139,000 Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $732.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $510.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

