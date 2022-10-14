Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $148,000 Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $29,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,902.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $54.82 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

