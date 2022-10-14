Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $139,000 Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,179,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 12.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarGurus Price Performance

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARG opened at $14.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

