Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,238,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 62,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APYX. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Apyx Medical news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

