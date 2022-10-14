Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $41.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

