Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,370,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management boosted its stake in Constellium by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,594,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Constellium by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Price Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

