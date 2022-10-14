Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 11,681 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho cut UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.37.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,808 in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

