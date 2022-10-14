Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $57,158.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,070.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $57,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $711,910.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,110,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,093,119.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,438 over the last ninety days. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.