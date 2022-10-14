Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $131.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.73 and a fifty-two week high of $194.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

