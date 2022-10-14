Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $239,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

