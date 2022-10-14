Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.20 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

