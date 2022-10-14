Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $206,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $43.68 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

