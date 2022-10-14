Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

