Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,709 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GWRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Global Water Resources Trading Up 6.6 %

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,498,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRS opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $278.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

Global Water Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.