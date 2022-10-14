Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.53 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

