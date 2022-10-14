Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 31,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 373,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after acquiring an additional 174,013 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,834,000 after acquiring an additional 48,115 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

