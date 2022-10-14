Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $2,728,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

