Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 7,226 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,423,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after buying an additional 325,567 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.