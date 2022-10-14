Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.41, but opened at $13.79. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 20,244 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cypress Investments, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,503,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at $187,839,636.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% during the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,656 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $43,570,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 428.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 2,390,004 shares in the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 1,017,021 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

