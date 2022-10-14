Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,606. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

