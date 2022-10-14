Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $106.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,113,000 after buying an additional 972,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at $64,236,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 22.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,864,000 after buying an additional 328,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.29. Endava has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

