Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,776.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 90,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 332,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 200,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after buying an additional 1,389,280 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -215.59 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

