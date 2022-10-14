Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

ENTG opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49. Entegris has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Entegris by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Entegris by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $191,734,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

