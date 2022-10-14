EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $330.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.71.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.33.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

