Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 120.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $6,488,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $197.32. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.74 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

