Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $635.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $750.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.56.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $522.51 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $632.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

