Eukles Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $119.60 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.83. The company has a market capitalization of $297.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

