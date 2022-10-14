ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in ExlService by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $2,118,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 7.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $156.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $179.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

