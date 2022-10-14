Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $79,750,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.49.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

