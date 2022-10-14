Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $328,554,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 379.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $240,100 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $46.79 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus dropped their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

