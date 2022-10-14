FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires £497.42 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 77 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 646 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £497.42 ($601.04).

On Monday, September 12th, Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 67 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £497.81 ($601.51).

On Thursday, August 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 56 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, with a total value of £493.36 ($596.13).

FDM stock opened at GBX 630 ($7.61) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 747.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 876.88. The stock has a market cap of £687.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,056.67. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 597 ($7.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,344 ($16.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on FDM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.38) target price on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

