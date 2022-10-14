Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $13,935,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,839,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $91.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95.

