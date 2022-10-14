Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $51.43.

