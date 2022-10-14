Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) has been given a C$26.00 price target by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.32.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Filo Mining

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total value of C$37,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,141,250. In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,916,000. Also, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total transaction of C$37,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,141,250. Insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,770 over the last ninety days.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

