First Long Island Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,505 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.8% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AbbVie by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $252.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.