First Long Island Investors LLC Has $60.31 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 6.3% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $60,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,478,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $509.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $417.80 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

