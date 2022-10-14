FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,570 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after buying an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.