Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.39.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,253,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.