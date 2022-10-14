Fortune 45 LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

