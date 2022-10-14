Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Buys 46,244 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,946,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,985.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.

On Friday, October 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 17,402 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,967,386 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $12,670,738.22.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 66,591 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $300,325.41.

On Friday, September 16th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,769 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,467.43.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 100 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $3,050.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEN. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

