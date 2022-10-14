Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,831 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.54% of Funko worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Funko

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,795. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Funko Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

