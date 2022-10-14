GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €33.96 ($34.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.36 and a 200-day moving average of €35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €31.18 ($31.82) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($49.54).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

