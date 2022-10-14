Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $74.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.73.
GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.46 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.