Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $74.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.73.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.46 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

