Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 601.54 ($7.27).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLEN shares. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 760 ($9.18) price target on Glencore in a report on Tuesday.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 496.05 ($5.99) on Friday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The company has a market capitalization of £64.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 483.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 479.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.