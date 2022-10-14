Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

