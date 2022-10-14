Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.0 %

GPI opened at $165.16 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.31 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

