HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €41.00 by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.94) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($47.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at €41.03 ($41.87) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a fifty-two week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.13.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

