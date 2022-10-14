Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

