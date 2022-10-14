Hendley & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 155,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $12,802,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

