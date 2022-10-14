HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $41,595.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,012.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HNI Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HNI opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 76.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 988.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNI. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HNI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Stories

